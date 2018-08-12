Try 1 month for 99¢
Terry Mays

July 16, 1954-August 7, 2018

DAVENPORT - Terry G. Mays, 64, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Unity Point Health-Trinity Terrace Park, Bettendorf.

Per Terry's request, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.

Terry Gene Mays was born July 16, 1954, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Stanley and Jessie (Gilmore) Mays.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Mays; and family members, Marcell Nelson, Robert Mays, and Meredith Mays.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Lester and Jim.

