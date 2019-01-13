August 16, 1923-January 6, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Funeral services for Thelma Cecilia Mierzwa, 95, of East Moline, Ill., will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 18th, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mrs. Mierzwa died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Blaire House of Milford, Milford, MA.
Thelma Halter was born August 16, 1923, in Wagner, S.D., the daughter of William and Caroline Caldwell Halter. She married Robert J. Mierzwa on April 11, 1942, in Chicago, Ill.
Thelma was active at St Anne's Catholic Church in the 1960s. Earlier in life, she enjoyed needlepoint, birdwatching and playing cards with friends. She was also an avid bowler.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Alling, Upton, Mass.; son, Ronald Mierzwa Milan, Ill.; five grandchildren: Dennis Mierzwa, Moline, Ill.; Jennifer (Rick) Corder, Moline; Matthew Mierzwa, Rock Island; Allison (Michael) Finocchi, Plainville, Mass.; Christopher Alling, Upton, Mass.; three great- grandchildren: Kyle Mierzwa, Journey Mierzwa, and Jameson Finocchi; sisters: Marie Learman, Elgin, Ill.; Marge Seckinger and Dolores Loomis both of Woodstock, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 1 brother; 5 sisters; and son-in-law, Eric Richard Alling.
Memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church in East Moline where she had been a member.
