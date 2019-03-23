July 22, 1941-March 18, 2019
BETTENDORF - Private funeral services to celebrate the life of Thelma L. Smith, 77, of Bettendorf, were held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. There was no public visitation.
Mrs. Smith transitioned on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Thelma Lee Leake was born on July 22, 1941, in Cordova, Tenn., the daughter of John and Gurlean (Crawford) Leake. Thelma confessed her faith at an early age at the Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn.
After moving to the Quad Cities, she married Jneal Smith in Rock Island, Ill., on October 20, 1961. She also began work at the Brammer Mfg. Company in Davenport and later worked for the John Deere Harvester Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Ill., retiring in August of 2001.
Surviving members of the family include – her husband Jneal of Bettendorf; 3 Daughters: Jeanette Karadag, Tammy Smith-Owens, and Renee Smith-Martin; 2 Sons: Neal Smith and Letron Smith; 3 Sisters: Cleaster Rowe, Leola Ivy, and Velma Leake; 2 Brothers: John Leake and Eddie Leake; and 8 Grandchildren: Tamika, Joshua, Brittney, Kaylin, Chadwin, Chayse, Joslynn, and Olivia; and 3 Great-Grandchildren: Kendyl, Kai, and Arielle.
Those preceding her in death include – her Parents: John W. and Gurlean Leake; Children: Latonia Smith and Westley Smith; Siblings: Ethel Dorsey, Bobbie Edinborough, Brady Jones, Myrtle Leake, Willie Leake, and Georgia Leake.
The family would like to express a special note of thanks to the staff at New Choices Nursing, Genesis Visiting Nurses, Comfort Home Health Care Comfort Keepers, and the Good Samaritan Home Health Care Staff.
