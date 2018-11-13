Theodore D. Vlahos

November 5, 2018
LaGRANGE PARK, Ill. — Theodore D. (Ted) Vlahos, 91, of LaGrange Park, Illinois, formerly of Kewanee, Illinois, died Monday morning, November 5. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 17, at 10 a.m. at Schueneman Tumbleson Funeral Home, Kewanee, with Rev. Dr. Ciprian Sas officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee, where military rites will be conducted by Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be Friday, November 16, from 4-7 p.m. with the Trisagion service starting at 6:30 p.m at the funeral home.
Ted was born in Kewanee, the son of the late David and Amelia (Kaldis) Vlahos. In 1955, he married the late Penelope Stavros in Moline. He is survived by three daughters, Emily (Mark) Rehn, Pamela (Ken) Mott and Mary (Chris) Velisaris, LaGrange. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Dianna (fiancé Andrew Mohrmann) and Katherin Rehn (fiancé Stephen Wong), Theodore and John Mott, and Christopher and Madalyn Velisaris. Preceding him in death, aside from his parents and wife, were three sisters, Anastasia Canellos, Aphrodite Velon and Helen Johnson.
Ted attended Kewanee schools as a youth, and graduated from Morgan Park Military Academy in Chicago. Ted then attended Monmouth College. Due to family financial problems, he left college and went to work at Peoples Cleaners, which he then purchased. He worked there for four years before he served two years in the Army, including one year with the Third Infantry Division as an officer in Korea. Upon his release from the army, he organized the National Guard unit in Kewanee.
In 1958, he signed the very first franchise agreement with Sandy's franchise company, later Hardee's, during the dawn of the fast-food business. At one time, he owned 17 restaurants, the last of which he sold in 2000. In 1969, he founded Rochelle Broadcasting Company, an A.M.-F.M. radio station, serving as president of the company until he sold his share in 2018. In 1975, he and his wife, Penny, opened The Gazebo, a women's ready-to-wear store in Kewanee, followed by The Emporium, another women's clothing and bridal store. They sold the stores in 1985 when Penny retired from the business.
Ted was very active in his community. He was chairman of a committee to pass a referendum establishing a municipal airport in Kewanee. He also worked to pass a referendum establishing a community college in Kewanee, then served on the board of trustees to ensure the buildings were built. Ted served nine years on the Kewanee Hospital Foundation board, serving as president the last three years. One of his many accomplishments on the board was bringing the kidney dialysis department to Kewanee. In 1999, he was presented with the Kewanee Citizen of the Year Award. From 1970 to 1974, he served as national financial chairman for Monmouth College.
Ted was also active in his church, serving on the church board and as a teacher to high school students. He was a member of Leadership 100 and an Archon of The Ecumenical Patriarchate. Ted was a member of Holy Apostles Church, Westchester, Illinois; All Saints Church in Peoria; St. Peter the Apostle Mission, Jupiter, Florida; and St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
Ted was a lifetime member of the Third U.S. Infantry Division Society and the V.F.W. He was also a member of the American Legion and a member of Outpost Harry Survivor Association.
Ted loved his church, his Hellenic heritage and his hometown, Kewanee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Peoria, or Black Hawk College-East Campus Foundation (Vlahos Scholarship).
