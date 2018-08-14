August 11, 2018
BETTENDORF — Theodore "Ted" Pfeiff, 85, of Bettendorf died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at University Hospitals. His body was donated to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy as he had prearranged. A memorial celebration will be held Sunday, Aug. 19, 1:30-3 p.m., at The Fountains Retirement Community Clubhouse, 3726 Thunder Ridge Road. A short musical program will be at 2 p.m.
Ted was born in 1932 to Oscar and Vesta Pfeiff in Middleton, Iowa. He graduated from Burlington High School. After working for CB&Q Railroad, Ted served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He received a BA degree from Iowa State Teachers College, and a master's degree from Iowa State University. In 1958, Ted married Eloise Pellett and they had 60 wonderful years together. Their daughter, Miriam, was born in 1961.
Ted taught junior high industrial arts in Davenport for 31 years. Over the course of his final year of teaching, he anonymously sent flowers to every staff member at Wood Junior High. It is doubtful anyone found out who sent them until they read this obituary.
Interests of Ted included woodworking, ham radio, recycling, making and flying kites, model railroading, speaking about and portraying Mark Twain, reading, and traveling (he had visited all seven continents). He participated in establishing a model train layout, and a woodworking shop at The Fountains.
Organizations Ted was active in included Friendship Force, Compassion and Choices, American Civil Liberties Union and Davenport Area Retired School Personnel.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Horace; and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Eloise; daughter, Miriam (Rod) Patton; sister, Henrietta Cooper; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Ted & Eloise Pfeiff Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Great River Bend, or Compassion and Choices.