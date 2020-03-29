Theona J. Fahl (nee Fischer)

Theona was born in Miles, Iowa, on June 24, 1939, to the late Ben and Mildred Fischer (nee Kokemueller). She was a loving wife to Jack Fahl for almost 60 years. They met in an English class at Augustana as she pursued her nurse's training at the former St. Luke's Hospital, and they were married at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport, Iowa, on June 5, 1960. She was a loving mother to Julie (Mike) McCray of St. Louis and Joe (Kay) Fahl of Waukesha, Wis.; grandmother to Marcus McCray, Rose McCray, Ellie (Geoff) Minarik, Doug McCray, Emily Fahl, and Jessica Fahl; sister to Richard (Karen) Fischer, the late Dale Fischer, Anita (Neal) Anderson, and Gary (Nancy) Fischer; aunt to 9 nieces and 3 nephews; relative and friend to many.

Theo was a unique creative spirit who wrote many songs, poems, and stories over the years. She was friendly, outgoing, and optimistic; and she would usually be wearing purple. She saw beauty in the common and the majestic; she loved children, animals, music, and nature. She played the autoharp and guitar, and she loved to sing. Her mantra for her health issues was “trying to cope and not losing hope.” She was the embodiment of unconditional love and continuous support; and she loved her family, God and her church, her country, and the state of Iowa. She will be missed, but we know she is at peace.