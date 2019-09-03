May 26, 1953-August 27, 2019
DAVENPORT - Theotis Craig, 66, of Davenport, passed away on August 27, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. till time of service. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfuneralhome.com
Theotis was born in Gholsen,Mississippi on May 26, 1953, to Willis R. and Luella (Burrage) Craig. He graduated from Davenport Central high school in 1972.
Theotis was an avid gardener. He enjoyed planting flowers and taking care of the yard. He had a love of all sports. In his high school years, he was a state wrestling champion.
Survivors include his children: Anna Brown, Rachelle Craig and Montelle Craig; grandchildren: Ta'Teeon, TaSani, Desmend, Ila; sisters: Alaie(Virgil) Tyson, Arrie M. Haynes and Dorothy Craig; a brother Malcolm Hickman and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Willis D. Craig, Johnnie B. Craig, Lessie Stewart, Lueretha Edwards, Linda Burnette, a nephew Bruce Edwards.