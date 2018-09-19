Theresa Jackson

September 22, 1950-September 2, 2018
DAVENPORT — Theresa J. Jackson, 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018, surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Theresa was born on September 22, 1950, in Grant County, Wisconsin, to Ralph and Barbara (Blake) Pettera. She worked for many years as a CNA before becoming a stay at home mother.
Theresa was a woman with a big heart who would do anything for anyone and put other's needs before her own. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Hanover, Illinois, and she enjoyed NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, traveling, playing bingo, and doing crossword puzzles.
Those honoring her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Millissa (Bill) Cole of Davenport; son, Raymond Stichter of Tomah, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tyi, Shawn and Logan Cole and Cody and Dakota Stichter; great-granddaughter, Baby “Z”; sisters, Judy (Bruce) Moldenhauer of Hanover, Deb Schreiner of Shannon, Illinois, Kathy Roberts of Hanover, Marie (Russell) Stimpson of Wazeka, Wisconsin, and Pat Pettera of Hanover; brothers, John (Pam) Pettera of Elizabeth, Illinois, and George Pettera of Hanover; and her best friend of many years, Sharon Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Stephen, Dennis, James and Thomas.