Theresa Pelzer

July 8, 1931 - July 19, 2018
TIPTON — Theresa LaVonne Pelzer, 87, of Tipton, died peacefully on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Cedar Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 23, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary Service being held at 3:30 pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Should friends so desire, a memorial has been established for either Cedar Manor Nursing Home or St. Mary's Guild.
Theresa was born on July 8, 1931, in rural Mechanicsville, Iowa, to Joseph Fladge and Nellie Preston Clements. She graduated from Springdale High School with the Class of 1949 and was united in marriage to Richard John Pelzer on Jan. 27, 1951, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Cedar Valley. Theresa was a homemaker and farm-wife. In her early years she worked at Younkers and as a secretary for the University of Iowa. She took many years off to raise her children, later returning to retail sales for Betty & Vi's and J C's Womenswear in Tipton. Theresa was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Guild, was a member of the Friends of the Library and enjoyed playing cards in various card clubs.
She loved having her grandkids at the house and was the consummate host, always making sure that she had everyone's favorite food on hand. In the family she was best known for her cookies, especially her chocolate chip, oatmeal, and peanut butter blossoms. Theresa loved to laugh, visit and make new friends. She delighted in the times she would beat her husband, Dick, while playing cards. Nothing made her laugh and smile more.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Diane (Rick) Moon of Tipton, Jean (Jerry) Keller of Waverly and Joanne (Rick) Gritton of Tipton; sons, Dennis (Dixie) Pelzer and Michael (Kim) Pelzer, both of Tipton; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, on June 10, 2017, grandson David Behrle; sisters, Deloris Owens and Mary Williams; and brothers, William Clements, Alfred Clements and Manuel Clements.