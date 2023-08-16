Theresa Shaw

November 29, 1961 - August 14, 2023

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. - Theresa Shaw, 61, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was born on November 29, 1961 in Iowa City, Iowa. She was a lifelong devout Catholic, being a parishioner at Sacred Heart for 30 years and spent over 15 years on the Holy Family Parish Staff.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Delores (Stahle) Shima; stillborn daughter, Alexandra Shaw; and a miscarried child.

Theresa is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, David Shaw; children, Benjamin Shaw (Lauren), Christopher Shaw, and Andrea Wise (Juwan); granddaughter, Claire Hall; father, Dan Shima; siblings, Tammy Saskowski (Dale), Paul Shima (Theresa), and Mary Maloney (Dan); and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany, Indiana) with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church (129 W Daisy Lane, New Albany, Indiana) with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Theresa has asked that donations be made to your choice of Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1842 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130) or Holy Family Catholic Church (129 W. Daisy Lane, New Albany, IN 47150).

