Theresa “Terri” L. Schofield

March 29, 1949-April 2, 2020

DAVEMPORT -- Theresa L. “Terri” Schofield, 71, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Accordius Health at St. Mary's, Davenport.

Per her wish, the rite of cremation will be accorded and services will be at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Terri was born March 29, 1949, in Rock Island, a daughter of George Edwin and Dorothy Janice (Skailand) Timper. Following graduation from Narbonne High School, Harbor City, Calif., Class of '67, she served our country by enlisting in the Women's Army Corps.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked at the Rock Island Arsenal in purchasing and administration.

She loved to read, cook and bake and was proud of her over 25 years of sobriety through AA.

Surviving are sons Brad (Kim) Schofield, Davenport; Danny (Carolyn) Schofield, Tennessee; grandson Logan Noland, Tennessee; brother Edward (Catherine) Timper, Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Beth Timper and Georgina Mae Peterson.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Terri's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.