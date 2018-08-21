Therese Peters

February 16, 1946-August 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Therese Ella Peters, 72, formerly of Davenport, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial with full military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue.
Therese was born February 16, 1946, in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Herschall B. and Ida (Pelletier) Harnden. Therese served her country in the United States Army from 1968–1973, stationed in California and Vietnam.
Therese worked for the Boeing Company prior to working at the Rock Island Arsenal as an inventory specialist. Therese retired from the Arsenal with 30 years of combined federal service. She enjoyed jewelry, going on cruises, bowling, crafts, and driving her car. Therese loved all animals.
Those left to honor her memory include a special friend, Judy Simon of Davenport,and a friend, Jay Holeb of Bettendorf.
Therese was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Herschall.
