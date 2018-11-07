March 23, 1917-November 5, 2018
DAVENPORT — Private family graveside services for Thersia Gless, 101, of Davenport were held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thersia passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018, at Garner Farms, Davenport.
Thersia Catherine Koos was born on March 23, 1917, in Davenport, the daughter of Henry and Amanda (Speakman) Koos. She married Clyde Gless on October 27, 1942, in Edina, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2009.
She worked as a dental hygenist for 25 years, then as a nurse at the former Osteopathic Hospital in Davenport and at Ridgecrest Nursing home, Davenport. She served as past worthy matron of the Eastern Star, Davenport.
Survivors include her daughters, DeEtte Werthmann of Davenport and Terri Forsyth of Spokane, Washington; three grandchildren, Kymbarlea Werthman, Shanna Murphy, Heather Westby; four great-grandchildren, Giovanni Gionzalez, Angelo Gionzalez, Aliyah Forsyth, Ariana Westby; and a sister, Esther Conti of Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; and sisters, Helen Danacher and Ethel Siegfried.
