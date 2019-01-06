Thomas A. Carlson

March 20, 1955-December 31, 2018
DAVENPORT - Thomas A. “Tom” Carlson, 63, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, December 31, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme St. in Davenport.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8th, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to his family.
Tom was born March 20, 1955, in Canoga Park, California, the son of Rolly and Audrey (Nadeau) Carlson. On September 13, 1997, in Long Grove, he married Yvonne Gipson.
Tom worked at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island as chief engineer of maintenance. He was a “hands on” man who enjoyed woodworking, photography, working in the yard, and making “things” better. Tom enjoyed music, especially the Zac Brown Band, and traveling. He loved his cats and was known for his beautiful Christmas decorations. Tom cherished his time spent with family.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Yvonne; daughters, Katherine “Kate” (Dustin) Benton of Abilene, Kansas, and Michelle Morriss of Milan, Illinois; grandchildren, Lily and Jack Benton, and Aaliyah Morriss; brothers, Larry (Pat) Carlson of Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey, and Peter (Betty Neff) Carlson of Valencia, California; sister, Kathy (Al) Alatorre of Cheyenne, Wyoming; mother-in-law, Marjorie Gipson of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Charles Gipson.
