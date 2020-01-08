Thomas “Bill” W. Haussmann

October 21, 1931-January 3, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Thomas W. “Bill” Haussmann, 88, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bill was born a son of Robert C. and Margaret M. (Griffin) Haussmann on October 21, 1931, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Joyce P. Teel on June 21, 1953, in Buffalo, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, to his family he was a hero. In 1988, after 37 years of service, he retired from AT&T- Lucient.

Bill was a very social man and had breakfast at Harlan's on most mornings. He was helpful to anyone in need and a jack of all trades. He had many dogs in his lifetime and loved them all, especially, Buddy.