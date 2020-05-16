× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 27, 1947-May 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, Ill. -- Thomas C. Beamer Sr., 72, of Washington, Ill., formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, surrounded by family and went to be with his Lord.

Tom was born on November 27, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William and Arloene (Sinclair) Beamer. He married Gail Mundy on November 23, 1968, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. They enjoyed 51 years of wonderful marriage.

He is survived by his wife, one son, Thomas Beamer, Jr. of Eureka, Ill., daughters, Julie (Chad) Farischon of Edmond, Okla., Laurie Beamer of East Peoria, Ill., and Nicole (Jake) Cunliffe of Des Moines, Iowa, as well as 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Sue Beamer, Jerry Beamer, Jim Beamer, Dan Beamer, all of Davenport, Iowa, and Barb Else of Blue Grass, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tom was a 1966 graduate of West High School in Davenport, Iowa, and attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and St. Ambrose University in Davenport, majoring in Business.