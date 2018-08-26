Thomas Chouteau

February 6, 1923-August 25, 2018
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas F. Chouteau, 95, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Christ the King Chapel on the campus of St. Ambrose University. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport.
Mr. Chouteau passed away Friday, August 25, 2018, at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport surrounded by family.
Thomas Francis Chouteau was born on February 6, 1923, in Independence, Kansas, a son of Frederick and Katherine (Dalsing) Chouteau. He served our country in the Navy during World War II. Following his service, he attended the St. Ambrose College, where he was a protégé of renowned artist and professor, Fr. Edward Catich. He later earned his Master's degree in Printmaking from the University of Iowa.
Tom was united in marriage to Mary Anne Springer on September 22, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. They have shared almost 67 years of marriage together.
Tom was a professor at St. Ambrose University, where he taught art and art history for 29 years, retiring in 1988. He was drawn to the philosophy and mission of St. Ambrose of social justice and equality for all. Tom served on the Interracial Council in 50's and 60's.
As a talented artist, he won several awards over the years including the Riverssance Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. He illustrated Citizens Second Class and the Rural Life Prayer Book and he illuminated the Pacem In Terris Award.
Tom enjoyed word puzzles, late night jazz, and reading mysteries. He also loved baseball and taught his children the game. Later in life he and Mary Anne enjoyed watching golf and mysteries. Tom was also very proud of his Native America heritage of which he was part of the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.
Tom was a past member at St. Mary's Catholic Church where he and Mary Anne were dedicated parishioners.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; children and their spouses: Becky (Mick) Pracht, all of Davenport, Katy (Don) Brandes, Sarasota, Florida, Tommy Chouteau, Davenport, Jeanne (Mike) Adams, Avon Lake, Ohio, Mimi (David) Resnick, Dubuque, Iowa, Carol Anne Chouteau, Rock Island, and Suzy (Chris) Chouteau-Bedel, Lynx, Ohio; a son-in-law, George Strader, Davenport; twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; siblings: Gordon Chouteau, Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Nancy Mullikin, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anne Therese “Terry” Strader, a granddaughter, Megan Brandes, his parents, and sisters, Judith Martini and Betty Lou Kent. May they rest in peace.
The Chouteau family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Senior Star and ManorCare Utica Ridge for all of the compassionate care they shared with Tom.
