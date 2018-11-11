March 5, 1947-November 4, 2018
WINFIELD, Ill. - Thomas Dale Metzger, 71, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Sunday November 4th, 2018, at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois, after a brief illness.
There will be a family memorial at a later date, and he will be interred at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery. Tom was born March 5th, 1947, son of Anson and Harriett Metzger. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1966 and was a left handed pitcher on the Varsity Baseball Team. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the Destroyer Escort, USS Cook. While in the Navy, he learned Heating and Air Conditioning. After his discharge, he worked with several companies repairing HVAC systems. He retired after being a Journeyman for 41 years with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local 15.
Tom loved the outdoors and spent the majority of his time hunting and fishing. Those who knew him well gave him the nickname “Duck”. Survivors include his siblings; Jim Metzger from California, Anson (Joy) Metzger from Colorado, Kathy (John) Stoltenberg from Bettendorf and Myles (Karen) Metzger from Davenport. Nieces and Nephews include; Kyle (Angela) Stoltenberg from Bettendorf, Claire Norvell from Ohio, Mariah Metzger from Hawaii, Austin Metzger from Colorado, Egan (Autumn) Metzger from Colorado, Ian (Becca) Metzger from Davenport, Rollin Metzger (Jessy Bartosch) from Davenport, Adam Metzger from Davenport and Kelly Metzger, who is currently deployed with the Navy.
The family requests that rather than sending flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
