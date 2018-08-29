Thomas F. Chouteau
February 6, 1923 — August 25, 2018
DAVENPORT — A Memorial Mass for Thomas F. Chouteau, 95, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 1, 2018, at the Christ the King Chapel on the campus of St. Ambrose University. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the gathering space at Christ the King. Memorials may be made to the Thomas F. Chouteau Art History Award at St. Ambrose University or the Davenport Public Library. Mr. Chouteau passed away Friday, August 25, 2018 at ManorCare, Utica Ridge, Davenport surrounded by family.
