Thomas Hatalsky

December 3, 1955 - July 4, 2018
COAL VALLEY - Thomas “Tom” Hatalsky, 62, of Coal Valley, passed away July 4, 2018, at home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the Hauberg Center in Rock Island, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Tom was born on December 3, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Florence A. Grgrich Hatalsky. He married Anita L. Dershem on October 20, 1979. Tom was a project manager at John Deere. He loved The Ohio State University Football. Go Bucks!
Survivors include his wife, Anita Hatalsky, Coal Valley; his beloved Australian Shepard, dog Bo; brother, David (Beth) Hatalsky, Mineral Ridge, Ohio; and sister, Susan (Paul) Tessler, Newton Falls, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; unborn daughter, Aonna; dogs, Dalmation, Molly, Spaniel, Maddie, Lab, Millie, and Newfoundland, Bucky.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.