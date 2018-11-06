Try 1 month for 99¢
Thomas J. Anglick

November 1, 2018

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Thomas John Anglick, 73, peacefully passed away on November 1, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, surrounded by his family.

Visitation with family will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. A rosary will be said at 3 p.m. Inurnment of cremains will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter with full military honors.

