September 13, 1951-January 28, 2019
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Thomas J. DePauw, 67, of Brentwood, loving father and husband, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer Jan. 28, 2019.
Services will be Feb. 8 at 1:30 at Christ Church Cathedral 900 Broadway Nashville, Tenn. Memorial contributions to Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson, Nashville, TN 37203; Friends Life, 4414 Granny White Pike, Nashville 37204; or Christ Church Cathedral.
Tom was born in Moline on Sept. 13, 1951. He was a graduate of University of a Missouri-Rolla. Tom worked for Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiary Cat Financial Services for 35 years prior to retiring 10 years ago. Tom's career included managing Cat Financial Regional Offices in Phoenix and Dallas and serving as Cat Financial Information Systems Manager in Nashville.
Tom is survived by his wife Carol; daughter, Carrie; brother, Greg (Shirley); Aunt Peggy (Coopman) Tipton; several cousins, niece, nephews and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Cal and Bea (Coopman) DePauw.
Crawford Mortuary & Crematory (615)254-8200.