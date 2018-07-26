Thomas Miller

May 21, 1956-July 23, 2018
ST. ANNE, Ill. — Thomas John Leburn Miller, 62, of St. Anne, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee, Illinois.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, July 27, at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline, with visitation 10 a.m. until services. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery,Arsenal Island, with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.
Tom was born May 21, 1956, in Moline, the son of Robert Earl and Johnnie Lee (Smith) Miller. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Cathy Beine in Kankakee.
Tom attended Rock Island High School and retired from Valspar Paint Company in 2009. He was an avid fisherman, and in his earlier years, enjoyed boxing and bowling, where he achieved two 300 games. In high school, he ran track and later played baseball.
He had an endless humor and was quick-witted. Tom had a way of bringing joy and laughter with him wherever he went. You never felt sad or down when he was around. Everyone loved him, especially the kids! (The adults had to ban him from the kids table at holidays to rein in the chaos!) Not only did you feel his joy, but you also felt his love. Both were tangible. We will miss him in so many ways … We look forward to the day when we can hear his laughter again and feel the warmth of his love. But, until then, we will keep him close in our hearts.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy; sisters, Ivy Vigilant, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Anna (Milo) Mejia, Rock Island and Mary Jo (Greg) Fordham, Demotte, Indiana; brothers, Robert Thompson, Florida and Robert Miller, Texas; many special nieces and nephews; and his dog, Macy. Condolences may be left or a video may be viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.