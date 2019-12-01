August 10, 1972-November 21, 2019

ELDRIDGE -- Thomas Patrick McCarthy III, 47, of Eldridge, Iowa, died peacefully on November 21, 2019, at Winning Wheels Inc. in Prophetstown, Illinois, where he had lived in their care for the last 5 years, after suffering a brain injury.

A celebration of Tom's life will take place on January 18, 2020, in the Quad Cities (location to be determined). Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mr. McCarthy was born August 10, 1972, in Davenport, Iowa, son of Thomas P. McCarthy Jr., and the late Louise (Rabe) McCarthy. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1991, where he was an exceptional athlete. He went on to play football at North Iowa Area Community College for 2 years, then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in general studies.

He married Regan Moore McCarthy at First Congregational Church in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 12, 1997. They resided in Bettendorf, Iowa, then Eldridge, Iowa, where Mr. McCarthy was the proud owner of T. McCarthy Excavating and Concrete, Inc. for many years.