June 15, 1933-February 6, 2020
BETTENDORF -- Thomas Raymond Brimeyer, 86, of Bettendorf passed away Feb. 6, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held from Noon to 2 p.m. on March 12, 2020, at St. John Vianney Church in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Tom was born June 15, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa. He was the son of Edward and Gladys (Mehl) Brimeyer. He married Patricia Ann Hancock on March 2, 1957, in Rock Island, Ill.
Survivors include children James, Cathy (Rusty) Spinsby, Jeff (Lynn Jones), Tony (Mona), 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 brothers and their families.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patricia, a daughter-in-law, Karen (Calkins) Brimeyer and 5 brothers, and several brother in-laws and sister-in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House.