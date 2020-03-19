September 7, 1984-March 13, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Thomas Robert Gustafson, aka “Uncle Tom, Un Nom duh and Bob,” passed away on March 13, 2020.

Tom was born on September 7, 1984, in Davenport, Iowa, to Timothy R. and Debra Ann (Atkins) Gustafson. Services will be private family only. Private burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Memorials may be left to the family.

Tom was a kind and gentle giant, a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He worked for the Scott County Family YMCA preparing meals for the children in the Early Learning Centers. He quickly became Uncle Tom to all of the children passing out smiles and high fives to every child.

He is survived by his parents; sisters, Victoria Gustafson and Samantha Gustafson; brother, James (Renee) Gustafson; his beloved nieces and nephews, Amani, Adriyah, James, Beau, Marilee and Lorelai; grandparents, John and Carol Atkins; his cousin, (twin) Glen Hubbard and his best friend, Brian (Shaggy) Williams; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. In addition, he was especially close to a young lady that he helped raise for the last three years and that he considered to be his daughter, Elisabeth Clark-Zack.