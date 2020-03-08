February 18, 1934-February 29, 2020

LECLAIRE -- Another angel winged his way home Saturday, February 29th.

Thomas (Tom) Alderson, 86, passed away in the comfort of his home after losing the battle with cancer.

Tom married the love of his life, Mary Sehnert, in Biloxi, Mississippi, on 22 May 1954. They spent the next 13 years raising four children traveling the states while Tom served his country in the United States Air Force. Their favorite expression for each other - "I love you - a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck."

Tom worked for VJ Neu Oldsmobile for 31 years before retiring. Besides family his passions included fast pitch softball, which he played, coached and managed for many years, woodworking and trout fishing. He was the consummate craftsman creating beautiful furniture for friends and family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary of 66 years, sons Tom (TJ) Alderson Jr (Deanna), Scott Alderson, daughters Kelly Klemme and Jody Reed. Eight grandchildren, Jerry, Sarah, Joshua (Jessica), Lacey, Jocob (Angela), Kate, Ryan (Casey), Garrett (Danielle) nineteen great-grandchildren and one great- -great-grandson.