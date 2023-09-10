Thomas "Tom" B. Ervin

Thomas "Tom" B. Ervin, 77, of LeClaire, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Private burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Loud Thunder Boy Scout Camp and First Presbyterian Church Choir. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com .

Tom was born on October 4, 1945, in Perry, Iowa to Berton and Iva (Cornelius) Ervin. He earned his Master Degree in Science at the University of Iowa. He was united in marriage to Cynthia "Sue" Ervin on July 21, 1990, in Davenport. Tom was a science teacher for Wood Intermediate and North High School, retiring in 2003. He was a lifelong Boy Scout, turned Eagle Scout and was a vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Tom was a two time President of the National Earth Science Teachers Association, he was so active, the organization created the "Tom Ervin" Distinguished Service Award. He was also an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 7 for 49 years, former President of the Iowa Science Teachers Section, a 56-year member of the First Presbyterian Church Choir and many other various local organizations. Tom collected rocks, fossils and Boy Scout memorabilia. He enjoyed playing cribbage and teaching his grandchildren from a young age. He also loved telling jokes.