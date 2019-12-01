November 25, 1942-November 9, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -- Thomas ("Tom") Edward McDonnell of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formerly longtime resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away Saturday evening, November 9, 2019, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born to Jack and Mary McDonnell in Davenport, Iowa, on November 25, 1942, Tom was the second of five children, including John, William, Mary Anne, and Edward. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol and adult children: Chris (Jackie), Ed (Ashley), and Katherine (Simon). Five wonderful grandchildren include: Terra McDonnell, Tama, and Angus Read as well as Arden and Tucker McDonnell.

After graduating from Davenport Assumption High School, Tom went on to earn both his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Tom then moved to San Francisco to teach high school English. From there, he moved to New York City, where he met and married Carol Von Elm (Forest Hills, N.Y.) in 1972. The couple moved to Riverside, Connecticut in 1975.