Thomas "Tom" Edward Walljasper

Thomas "Tom" Edward Walljasper, 57, of Coralville, died on September 3, 2023, at the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County with family by his side.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Lensing's Oak Hill, Coralville, with remarks at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Tom is survived by his siblings: Dave (Terri) Walljasper of Centerville, Iowa, Dan (Lori) Walljasper of Davenport, Iowa and Mary (Tom) Handorf of Rhodes, Iowa. Tom is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marguerite (Ryan) Walljasper; and sister-in-law, Teresa Walljasper.

A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.