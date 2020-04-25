× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 4, 1954- April 19, 2020

MARSHALLTOWN -- Thomas “Tom” Hart, 65, of Marshalltown, formerly of Davenport, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans' Home following a brief illness.

Cremation rites have been accorded and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to leave memories of Tom or send condolences to the family at www.mitchellfh.com.

Thomas Joseph Hart was born July 4th, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of George and Joan Hart. Tom graduated from Davenport West High School in 1973 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He had previously worked at John Deere and M.A. Ford in the Quad Cities.

Survivors include his parents, George “Chico” and Joan Hart of Davenport, Iowa; his sisters, Nancy Pribyl of Bettendorf, Iowa and Jan (James) Klindt of Bettendorf, Iowa; his brothers, Joe Hart of Sandwich, Illinois, Jerry (Peggy) Hart of Muscatine, Iowa, and Tim (Tricia) Hart of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Tom cherished his family and will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).