June 22, 2018
DAVENPORT — Private memorial graveside services for Thomas “Tom” Nolen, 77, of Davenport will be held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Pastor John Beeler will officiate.
Mr. Nolen passed away peacefully on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Weerts Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Baptist Church, Davenport, or to Genesis Hospice.
Tom was born in 1940 in Boulder, Colorado, the son of Arnold and Doris Nolen. He was united in marriage to Janet M. Farley on December 15, 1962, in Portsmouth, Ohio. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2015.
Tom served in the Marine Corps and National Guard. He worked nearly 40 years in the steel industry, retiring as a supervisor from North Star Steel. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and making salsa, but most of all helping others. Tom lived the creed: God, Family, Country.
He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Amy (Brad) Neitzke, New Hampton, Iowa, and Laura (Vince) Robbins, Davenport; his son, Barry (Karen) Nolen, Delta, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Seth (Allie) Neitzke, Kyle (Paula) Neitzke, Trevor Neitzke, Alison (Logan) Andres, Zach (Kayla) Nolen, Brice Robbins, Taylor (Logan) Robbins and Lanie Robbins; a half brother, David (Polly) Nolen, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Sophia Neitzke and Kensley Andres; and sister-in-law, Rita (Jim) Hackworth, McDermott, Ohio.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruth and Dora.
Online condolences may be expressed to Tom's family by visiting his obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.