Thomas "Tom" Wallace

March 16, 1951 - August 30, 2023

Thomas "Tom" Wallace, 72, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Illinois, with a visitation before the service from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Shelter in Milan, Illinois, or an animal center of the donor's choice.

Tom was born in Davenport, Iowa, on March 16, 1951, to Bernard and Ruth (O'Brian) Wallace. He graduated from Alleman High School Class of 1969, and later received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Ambrose, graduating in 1975.

He was employed at John Deere as a territorial manager and a Russian interpreter/translator. He was also President of Better Communication Inc.

Tom loved animals, flowers, and all athletic activities. He also enjoyed running in the Bix for many years.

Survivors include his sister, Jody Bostrom; niece, Meggie (Jason) Porter; nephews: John Bostrom, Tom Bostrom; grand-nieces: Emmy Porter and Avie Birdsell; a grand-nephew, James Porter; and a very special friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.