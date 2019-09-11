February 17, 1948-September 3, 2019
DAVENPORT — Thomas W. Kay 71, of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 3, at Genesis Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Services for Tom will be held on Friday, September 13, at Legacy Baptist Church in Davenport. The family will greet people from 5-6 p.m., and the service will follow immediately after at Legacy.
Tom was born February 17, 1948, in Plainfield, New Jersey, to William and Rita Kay. He married Jan Hoeft in May of 1974 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tom and Jan moved to Bettendorf, where they raised their children and watched their grandchildren grow. Tom worked as the National Sales Manager for Tomar Electronics for 23 years. He was an avid golfer and car enthusiast. Tom was also a lifelong musician, who loved his guitars. He was also an active member of his beloved church, Legacy Baptist in Davenport.
He is survived by his mother Rita Kay and brothers Doug and William Kay of Cedar Rapids, his son Matt Kay of Colorado, daughter Robyn (Dan) Leiby of Bettendorf, and granddaughters Kylie Kay, Makenna, Addi, and Ellie Leiby.
Tom was preceded in death by his father William Kay, and his wife Jan M. Kay.
Online condolence to www.WeertsFH.com.