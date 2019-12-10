July 25, 1953-December 7, 2019

PORT BYRON -- Thomas William Paxton, 66, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home.

Services will be held at noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – noon prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Arrangements by Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Thomas was born July 25, 1953, in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Clarence, Jr. and Rosemary (McCraw) Paxton. He married Dawn M. Jennings on June 29, 1990.

Thomas was employed as a computer programming engineer at John Deere Davenport Works. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and reading. He liked cooking, trying new recipes and adding his own twist. He enjoyed bird watching and maintained several bird feeders. He loved spending time with his girls and grandson.