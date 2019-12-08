Timothy Keough

December 21, 1948-November 30, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Timothy was born December 21, 1948, in Davenport, Iowa, to Clyde and Winifred Keough. He passed away peacefully November 30, 2019, in Barrington, Ill.

Timothy was drafted in 1968 to serve with the 1st Battalion, 69th Armored, 4th Infantry Division, in Vietnam. Upon returning, he joined the Carpenters Union in 1973 and worked for the Regional Counsel of Carpenters as a business agent and organizer for 12 years. He retired in 2014.

Timothy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.

Survivors include his mother, Winifred Keough; brothers, Thomas of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Casey of Houston, Texas, and Kevin (Megan) of Portland, Ore.; sisters, Jeanne (Tom) Schwab of Davenport, Iowa, Kitty (Bill) Karmell of Deer Park, Ill., and Molly (Jim) Kessler of Albuquerque, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde John Keough; and brother, Michael Keough.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14th, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 N. Ela Street, Barrington, Ill.