April 11, 1951-February 19, 2019
BETTENDORF - Timothy L. Johnson, 67, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 11 a.m. on Friday. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Tim was born April 11, 1951, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of George & Adrienne (Bouquet) Johnson. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1971. Upon his discharge, he was a forest ranger with Cleveland National Forest in San Diego. Returning to the Quad-Cities, he had worked for French & Hecht and then founded his business, Comp-U-Stitch. Tim retired after 20 years.
On April 28, 1973, he was united in marriage to Anne T. Green in Welton, Iowa.
Tim enjoyed traveling to Florida, fishing and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Anne; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy & Sarah Johnson of Westport, Connecticut; his daughter, Mary Jensen of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Cristopher, Dennis, Lauren, Olivia, Jeremy and Juliette; and his brothers, David Johnson of Camanche, Iowa, Jon Michael Johnson of Moline and Steven Johnson of Moline.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Chad.
