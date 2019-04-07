November 9, 1974-April 5, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Todd E. Holliday, 44, of East Moline, died Friday, April 5, 2019, in Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, Illinois.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st Street, Moline, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parish Nurse Program at the church or Quad City Canine Assistance Network.
Todd Edward Holliday was born November 9, 1974, in Moline, to Cal and Doris (Koresko) Holliday. He had been employed by Books are Fun and Pizza Hut. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline, was an avid LA Lakers fan, and enjoyed movies, music and books.
Todd is survived by his mother and step-father, Doris and Tom Swinburn of East Moline; step-siblings, Tom and Mary Swinburn of Decorah, Iowa, Kelley and Denny McCallum of Rock Island, and Paul and Kelley Swinburn of Silvis; and a niece and nephews, Emily Swinburn, Tommy Swinburn, Thomas McCallum, and Brock Swinburn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cal Holliday; his grandparents, Grace and Tom Holliday and Amy and Andrew Koresko Jr., and his uncle, Don Koresko.
