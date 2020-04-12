× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 18, 1959-April 4, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Todd Leroy Groharing Sr., 60, passed away on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, at Genesis East Medical Center.

Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will follow services at Blue Grass Cemetery. Please check our website for updates on service dates and times. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the family.

Todd was born in Davenport, Iowa, to Herbert and Jean (Ade) Groharing on October 18th, 1959. He met the love of his life Kathy (Hughes) Groharing and they wed on July 1st, 1995, in Asheville, N.C. Together they had 5 children. He worked as a welder for Mid-American Energy for 27 loyal years.

Todd was a proud member of The Davenport Chapter of The National Wild Turkey Federation and The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association. He also served on the Board for the poultry show at the Mississippi Valley Fair. He loved to farm and was an active farmer for many years. Todd also loved hunting and fishing, and all that entails. He was a family man whose life revolved around his children and grandchildren. Todd was a 4-H leader for his children as well as a Dad's Club coach.