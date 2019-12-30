February 23, 1949-December 17, 2019
MOLINE -- Tommie Hammock, Jr., 70, a beloved son, brother, uncle passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Tommie was born Feb. 23, 1949, to Bertha Langford-Parks and Tommy Hammock Sr. in Preston, Mississippi. He was a 1967 graduate from Moline High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Tommie was employed as a shoe salesman and auto dealer at Ericks Chevrolet. He enjoyed cars and traveling to see many of family and friends.
Tommie is survived his mother Bertha Parks, Marie Hammock; Sisters Peggy Jackson, Joyce Hammock; Niece Alexandria Jackson; Nephews Noah Jackson, Calvin Hammock, great niece and great nephews and a host of family and friends.
Tommie was proceed in death by his father Tommie Hammock Sr.; Sister Joann Hammock and cousin Willie Lamar Langford.
Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glazebrooks Funeral Services, 2822 Nichol Ave., Anderson, Ind., with burial at Marion National Cemetery.