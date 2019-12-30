Tommie Hammock Jr.

Tommie Hammock Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

February 23, 1949-December 17, 2019

MOLINE -- Tommie Hammock, Jr., 70, a beloved son, brother, uncle passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

Tommie was born Feb. 23, 1949, to Bertha Langford-Parks and Tommy Hammock Sr. in Preston, Mississippi. He was a 1967 graduate from Moline High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Tommie was employed as a shoe salesman and auto dealer at Ericks Chevrolet. He enjoyed cars and traveling to see many of family and friends.

Tommie is survived his mother Bertha Parks, Marie Hammock; Sisters Peggy Jackson, Joyce Hammock; Niece Alexandria Jackson; Nephews Noah Jackson, Calvin Hammock, great niece and great nephews and a host of family and friends.

Tommie was proceed in death by his father Tommie Hammock Sr.; Sister Joann Hammock and cousin Willie Lamar Langford.

Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glazebrooks Funeral Services, 2822 Nichol Ave., Anderson, Ind., with burial at Marion National Cemetery.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News