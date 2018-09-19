Tommy Green

August 18, 1940-September 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Tommy Lee Green, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Tom was born August 18, 1940, in Davenport, the son of Gilbert and Rosemary (Donahue) Green.
Tom was a painter by trade and a member of Glazier's Local 581 in Rock Island. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, and basketball. Tom loved to socialize and drink beer with his friends at Mac's Tavern in Davenport and various other establishments. He liked hot weather and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Those left to honor his memory include his son, Matt Green of Davenport; step-children, Tamara Kaminski of Davenport, Cathi Pilger of Bettendorf, and Eddie Block of Colona, Illinois; granddaughter, Gabrielle Green of Bettendorf; great-grandchildren, Nhea, Isiah, and Elijah; six step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Carol Washburn.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be made to Tom's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.