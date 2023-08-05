Traute "Trudy" E. Quinn

June 23, 1950 - August 1, 2023

Traute "Trudy" E. Quinn, 73, of Port Byron, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, surrounded by her three daughters.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Following services, friends are invited to join the family to continue celebrating Trudy's life at a local establishment. Memorials may be made to The Nick Teddy Foundation.

Traute was born on June 23, 1950, in Heidelberg, Germany, the daughter of Ernst and Rose (Schwebler) Tretner. At the age of six, she and her mother immigrated to the United States where she was later adopted by her father, Donald Hamill, and became a US Citizen. Trudy graduated from Dixon High School in 1969, and later that summer married the love of her life, Samuel D. Quinn, on June 28, at Bethel Church in Dixon, Illinois.

Trudy and Sam went on to build a wonderful family and life together. They had three daughters, three granddaughters, built their dream home on their dream property, and together enjoyed the fruits of their labor and successes. Trudy was employed by the United States Postal Service for more than 30 years before retiring in 2022. She took great pride in her career, starting as a substitute rural carrier, then working part-time loaning herself to various offices in many nearby communities, and eventually becoming a Postmaster in Albany, Illinois.

Trudy was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. She cherished her time with family, especially for the holidays, and she enjoyed watching her granddaughters play sports. Trudy also had a great love for music which likely began during her time singing in the Madrigal Choir at Dixon High School. She was kind, caring, witty, clever, hardworking, and just a very good person. Her passing has left a massive void in her surviving family members' lives, and she will be deeply missed and loved forever.

Trudy is survived by her mother, Rose Hamill of Dixon, Illinois; daughters: Heidi (Bob) Hungate, Port Byron, Illinois, Holly Larson, Port Byron, Illinois, Mary "Krissy" Strub, Hampton, Illinois; granddaughters: Carrieanne and Cayleigh Hungate, Margaret "Maggie" Larson; and a brother, Michael Hamill of Rochelle, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her fathers; her husband, Sam; brother, Jeffrey Hamill; and son-in-law, Nicholas Strub.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.