Tyler Frieden

December 31, 1991-July 4, 2018
DONAHUE, Iowa — Tyler Gerald Frieden, 26, of Donahue, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Ames, Iowa.
A Celebration of Tyler's life will be held at noon Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the NAMM Foundation or any local music program. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Tyler entered this world with fireworks and celebration 26 years ago on New Year's Eve 1991 in Moline, the son of Robert and Rhonda (Keester) Frieden.
He graduated from North Scott High School in 2010 and later earned an associate's degree. He had recently relocated to Des Moines for a job with Mediacom that he enjoyed. He balanced his career with his “insane musical talent” as described by his band mates.
Tyler will be greatly missed by all who knew him and especially his family, including his adoring parents, Rhonda and Rob Frieden; brother, Brady; sister, Allyson; grandparents, Larry and Marlene Keester; six aunts; six uncles; 11 cousins; extended family; and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Loretta Frieden, and cousins, Travis and Jeremy Frieden.
May his untimely departure remind us to honor what he would wish for, and to not bury ourselves in sorrow for too long, but instead to remember and mark each July 4th as a celebration of him, and all that made him so beloved to anyone who knew him.