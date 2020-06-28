Tyler J. Hurd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 24, 2003-June 24, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Tyler Joseph Hurd, 17, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 24 while camping in his backyard with friends in celebration of his birthday.

Tyler's memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3. Due to COVID-19, it will be for family only but live-streamed for all of those who wish to honor his memory. The link to the live stream can be found within Tyler's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Online remembrances and condolences can also be sent to the family through this site.

Tyler was born on June 24, 2003, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Jason and Tami (Kane) Hurd. He attended Paul Norton Elementary and Bettendorf Middle, and he just completed his sophomore year at Bettendorf High School. He ran cross country and track, was the founder of the BHS ping pong club, and was active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church youth group. He was also a very dedicated student. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially hiking and attending sporting events.