Tyler Keegan

May 24, 1998-June 12, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Tyler E. Keegan, 20, a resident of Davenport, will be noon Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Tyler passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at his home.
Tyler Eugene Keegan was born May 24, 1998, in Davenport, a son of Joshua Keegan and Jill Troyer. He was employed at Solar Plastics. Tyler was an avid skateboarder, an avid outsdoorsman, and loved spending time with his family.
Those left to honor Tyler's memory include his parents, Josh Keegan and Jill Troyer, both of Davenport; siblings, Bryson Tigges, West Virginia, Jackson Wilson, Conner Wilson, both of Davenport, Alisia Sarver, Illinois, Josh Keegan Jr., Kateleighnn Coulbourn, Tori Harris, Callie Serrano, Brooklyn Coble, Xander Keegan and Bailey Troyer, all of Davenport; grandparents, Medell and Willie Cooper, Washington, D.C., and Karla Seamer and Mark Troyer, both of Davenport; and numerous extended loving friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Keegan. May he rest in peace.
