September 3, 1957-August 4, 2019
CANYON LAKE, Texas - Valorie (Wacker) Colclasure, 61, of Canyon Lake, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Kindred Hospice.
She was born September 3, 1957, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Forrest and Mary Wacker. She was united in marriage to JR Colclasure on September 21, 1982.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 37 years, JR, children Jason Colclasure, Waxahachie, Texas, Salena (Stephan) Campbell, Richwood, Texas and Michael (Frances) Colclasure, Sequin, Texas; grandchildren Jonathan, Zoie and Aaron Campbell; brothers Forrest (Geri) Wacker, Chugiak, Alaska, Mark (Rita) Wacker, Walcott, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
Valorie was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to hospice.