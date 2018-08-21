Vanessa Hunt

May 7, 1989-August 13, 2018
ELDRIDGE — Vanessa L. Hunt, 29, of Eldridge, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 13, 2018, at Olympic National Park in Washington State while hiking with family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Steeplegate Inn in Davenport from 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Vanessa was born May 7, 1989 in DeWitt, Iowa, the daughter of Randall A. and Nancy L. (Hart) Hunt. She was a 2007 graduate of North Scott High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Iowa.
Vanessa had a successful career with RSM US LLP in Davenport as an IT Resource Management Specialist. She was an inspiration to many for battling and surviving Hodgkin's Lymphoma, including a stem cell transplant.
One of the things that brought Vanessa the most joy was being an amazing aunt. Family and friends were her world. She was known to all for her constant and infectious laughter. At a mere 5 feet tall, she proved to everyone that you don't have to be 6 feet tall to be strongest person in the room.
Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Nancy Hunt of Eldridge; her father, Randall and Danette Hunt of Clinton; her brother, Brandon (Scott) Hunt of Atlanta, Georgia, and their children, Belle, Xavier and Asher; her brother, Justin (Shannon) Hunt of Seattle, Washington, and their children, Evelyn and Fiona; her grandparents, Jacqueline Hart of Davenport, Virgil and Phyllis Hunt of Monticello, Iowa, and Elizabeth Cavanaugh of Clinton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
