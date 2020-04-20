× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 2, 1943- April 17, 2020

DEWITT -- Velmar “Orby” Underwood, 76, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

Velmar Orbline Underwood was born July 2, 1943, in Buffalo, Iowa, to Vanual O'Coil and Nannie Belle (Powell) Underwood. He graduated from Bettendorf High School. He married Mary Ann Coy on April 1, 1961, in Seymour, Missouri. Orby worked as a machinist at M.A. Ford Co. before purchasing his car dealership in 1976. He was known as the “Super Van Man” because of his commercials.

Orby was a member of Westside Assembly of God in Davenport, where he served on the board of directors and as a deacon. He was active in the Hardee's P.G.A. Golf Classic, donating many vans. Orby was a member of the Illinois Independent Auto Dealer Association. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; children, Dave (Kimmie) Underwood of Long Grove, Dee Ann (Steve) Douthart of Davenport; grandchildren, D.J. (Rebekah), Luke, and Karah (Lars), Brittany (Joel) and Selah; great-grandchildren, Felicity, Owen, Canaan, Clay, Addilyn; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his daughter, Debbie.