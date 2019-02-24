December 7, 1933-February 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Vena H. Bell, 85, East Moline, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a prayer at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.
Vena was born on December 7, 1933 in Gregory, Ky., the daughter of Roy and Maggie (Roberts) Morrow. She wasn't ashamed to tell you she "was born in the hills of Kentucky and lived in a two room house with a dirt floor", raised by her Mother and Grandmother. She married Raymond M. Bell, Jr. on September 20, 1948, and was a dedicated wife to him until his death September 1, 2011. Mrs. Bell worked as a housekeeper at the former Howard Johnson Motor Lodge in Moline for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, attending church and being with people. She loved her family, her tiny dogs, being at home, and reading her bible. She had an an amazing relationship with the Lord. No matter how many hard times she encountered, Vena was a strong and brave woman always put her children and family's needs before her own. Her door and heart were always open to anyone needing love and support, or a hot meal.
Survivors include her children; Donald (Donnie) Bell, Texas, Gary (Shirley) Bell, Bettendorf, Neva Francisco, Moline, Tim Bell, East Moline and Vera Kerns, Bettendorf, 7 grandchildren (James, Brandy, Robert, Amanda, Krisha, Alex, and Liberty), 6 great-grandchildren and 3 half-siblings, Floyd Morrow, Lloyd Morrow and Cathleen Morrow-Hathaway.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons Sidney and Garold.