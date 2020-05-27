Vera Arlene Rist-Minnaert

Vera was born on January 1, 1916, in Galva, Ill., the daughter of Ada Greenwood-Rist and Frank Rist. She graduated from Kewanee High School in May of 1934. Vera was united in marriage to Walter “Bud” Minnaert on February 6, 1937, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Atkinson, Ill. Bud preceded her in death on October 24, 1956. After Bud died suddenly of a heart attack in 1956, Vera supported her three children by working a number of jobs -- shoe store clerk, school bus driver, house cleaner, transporting new vehicles cross country to car dealerships, cashier at the Stuckey's Restaurant on the edge of town and finally, working for the Atkinson Post Office and Rock Island Post Office for 22 years. Vera was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, past president of St. Anthony Parish Altar & Rosary Society, member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters, past secretary of the Women of the Moose Chapter No. 597, past Chaplain and secretary of the Women's Organization of Atkinson, coordinator of the Atkinson Senior Citizen/Heritage Square Lunches for 17 years (for which she became the recipient of the Henry County Ageless Achiever Award) and a member of numerous card clubs. Vera enjoyed puzzles, cooking, crocheting afghans, watching her beloved Cubs, and most of all, playing cards.